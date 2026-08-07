Discover the ultimate accessory for superior car detailing with Karcher's Professional Snow Foam Cannon. Designed to elevate your cleaning performance, our Snow Foam Cannon produces a thick clinging foam that effectively lifts dirt and grime from your vehicles surface. Engineered in Australia, this attachment is designed to take on even the tough jobs with its 1L bottle capacity and 3 x Quick Connect adaptors, for use across both Professional and Home & Garden high pressure washers. Features an adjustable nozzle for different spray angles well as dosage adjustment for detergent regulation. Ideal for both enthusiasts and professionals, bring back the WOW with the Snow Cannon! Suitable for pressure washers from 5.5 – 15l/min and up to 4300 PSI.