Snow Cannon
Professional Snow Cannon, with 3 x adaptors which can be used across the Professional and Home & Garden range of pressure washers.
Discover the ultimate accessory for superior car detailing with Karcher's Professional Snow Foam Cannon. Designed to elevate your cleaning performance, our Snow Foam Cannon produces a thick clinging foam that effectively lifts dirt and grime from your vehicles surface. Engineered in Australia, this attachment is designed to take on even the tough jobs with its 1L bottle capacity and 3 x Quick Connect adaptors, for use across both Professional and Home & Garden high pressure washers. Features an adjustable nozzle for different spray angles well as dosage adjustment for detergent regulation. Ideal for both enthusiasts and professionals, bring back the WOW with the Snow Cannon! Suitable for pressure washers from 5.5 – 15l/min and up to 4300 PSI.
Features and benefits
Large tank
- Lasts longer without refilling
Easy replacement of various RM
- Easy to use.
Adjustable spray angle
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.55
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|19.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|180 x 110 x 250
Compatible machines
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K2 Power Control Bundle
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning (house) facades
- Cleaning patios (stone, wood)
- Cleaning paths
- Cleaning driveways
- Cleaning caravans
- Cleaning of solar panel systems