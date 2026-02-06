Suction hose SH 3

3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

The suction hose from the eco!ogic range is suitable for all K2 to K7 devices and makes it possible to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

Features and benefits
Easy suction
  • Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
  • Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.442
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.51
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.