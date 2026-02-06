Suction hose SH 3
3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
The suction hose from the eco!ogic range is suitable for all K2 to K7 devices and makes it possible to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
Features and benefits
Easy suction
- Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.442
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.51
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.