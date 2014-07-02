Vario joint
Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.
Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.
Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
- Makes tough jobs easy
Vario joint
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Flexibly rotatable through 180°
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.232
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.265
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|214 x 47 x 84
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Winter gardens
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Vehicles