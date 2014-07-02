Vario joint

Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.

Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.

Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
  • Makes tough jobs easy
Vario joint
  • Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Flexibly rotatable through 180°
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.232
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.265
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 214 x 47 x 84

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Winter gardens
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Vehicles