Water filter

The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Using a water filter extends the life of the high-pressure cleaner. The water filter is suitable for all K2 to K7 high-pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
  • Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (Kilogram) 0.073
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.096
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.