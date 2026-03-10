Water filter
The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Using a water filter extends the life of the high-pressure cleaner. The water filter is suitable for all K2 to K7 high-pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
- Increases pressure washer life
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.073
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.096
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|117 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.