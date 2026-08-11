PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l

For degreasing and phosphating in a single operation. Provides temporary protection against corrosion and produces a good base for paints. When processed, it leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 2
Weight (kg) 23,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 24,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
Product
  • Effective degreasing and phosphating agent
  • Leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers
  • Reliably protects against corrosion for several days
  • Offers a good paint adhesion base
  • Easy to store and handle
  • pH value in concentrate approx. 2
  • Clear, colourless liquid
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • NTA-free
  • VOC-free
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H290 May be corrosive to metals
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P234 Keep only in original packaging.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • P406 Store in a corrosion resistant container / container with a resistant inner liner.
Application areas
  • Degreasing, phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
Accessories