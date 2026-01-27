PrimoFlex® hose 3/4" - 25 m
PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (3/4") 25 m. Pressure-resistant, reinforced braided. Unharmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. Wide operating temperature range from -20 to 65 °C.
PrimoFlex® quality hose 34" 25 m ideal for watering small to large areas and gardens. 3 layer quality garden hose, pressure-resistant, braided reinforced, free of phthalates (<0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, harmless to health. A weather-resistant, UV-proof outer layer protects the material, and an opaque interlayer prevents algae formation in the hose. Bursting pressure 24 bar. Hose operating temperature range -20 to 65 °C. 12 year guarantee. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: extremely durable and easy to handle. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
12-year warranty
- Five-layer construction ensures durability, prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage.
3 layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Burst pressure 24 bar
- Guaranteed robustness.
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
- For ease of use.
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
- Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage
- Tough and durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Hose length (m)
|25
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|5.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 155
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- SP 11.000 Dirt
- SP 16.000 Dual
- SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor
- SP 5 Dirt
- SP 9.500 Dirt
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.