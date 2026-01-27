PrimoFlex® hose 3/4" - 25 m

PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (3/4") 25 m. Pressure-resistant, reinforced braided. Unharmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. Wide operating temperature range from -20 to 65 °C.

PrimoFlex® quality hose 34" 25 m ideal for watering small to large areas and gardens. 3 layer quality garden hose, pressure-resistant, braided reinforced, free of phthalates (<0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, harmless to health. A weather-resistant, UV-proof outer layer protects the material, and an opaque interlayer prevents algae formation in the hose. Bursting pressure 24 bar. Hose operating temperature range -20 to 65 °C. 12 year guarantee. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: extremely durable and easy to handle. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
12-year warranty
  • Five-layer construction ensures durability, prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage.
3 layers
  • Resistant to kinks.
Burst pressure 24 bar
  • Guaranteed robustness.
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
  • For ease of use.
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
  • Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage
  • Tough and durable.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 3/4″
Hose length (m) 25
Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 5.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 380 x 380 x 155
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.