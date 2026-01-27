PrimoFlex® quality hose 34" 25 m ideal for watering small to large areas and gardens. 3 layer quality garden hose, pressure-resistant, braided reinforced, free of phthalates (<0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, harmless to health. A weather-resistant, UV-proof outer layer protects the material, and an opaque interlayer prevents algae formation in the hose. Bursting pressure 24 bar. Hose operating temperature range -20 to 65 °C. 12 year guarantee. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: extremely durable and easy to handle. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!