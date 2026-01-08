HR 2.10 Set

Komplettset für eine komfortable Bewässerung und platzsparende Schlauchaufbewahrung. Mit 10 m Kärcher Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und Spritze sofort einsatzbereit.

Mobiler Einsatz trifft auf kompakte Lagerung: Der Schlauchträger sorgt für eine komfortable Bewässerung und eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs. In dem Komplettset sind 10 Meter Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und eine Gartenspritze enthalten. Mit Hilfe der freilaufenden Handkurbel lässt sich der Gartenschlauch mühelos aufrollen und kann ordentlich und schonend gelagert werden, ohne Knicke oder lästige Verwicklungen. Das Produkt punktet außerdem durch seine kompakte Bauweise, den ergonomischen Griff für einen bequemen Transport und die hohe Standfestigkeit durch einen tiefgelagerten Schwerpunkt. Zudem ist das Produkt UV- wie auch frostsicher. Kärcher Schlauchaufbewahrungen zeichnen sich durch eine hohe Robustheit und Langlebigkeit aus und haben 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchträger wird fertig montiert geliefert.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Faltbare Handkurbel
  • Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Kompakte Abmessung
  • Gute Verstaubarkeit
Sofort einsatzbereit
  • Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchlänge (m) 10
Schlauchdurchmesser (mm) 13
Schlauchkapazität (m) max. 30 (1/2") / max. 20 (5/8") / max. 15 (3/4")
Berstdruck (bar) 24
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 1,8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 300 x 475 x 350

Lieferumfang

  • Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
  • Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
  • G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
  • Spritze: 1 Stück
  • Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 10 m

Ausstattung

  • Set
  • Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
  • Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen
