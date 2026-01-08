HR 2.10 Set
Komplettset für eine komfortable Bewässerung und platzsparende Schlauchaufbewahrung. Mit 10 m Kärcher Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und Spritze sofort einsatzbereit.
Mobiler Einsatz trifft auf kompakte Lagerung: Der Schlauchträger sorgt für eine komfortable Bewässerung und eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs. In dem Komplettset sind 10 Meter Gartenschlauch, Kupplungen, Hahnadapter und eine Gartenspritze enthalten. Mit Hilfe der freilaufenden Handkurbel lässt sich der Gartenschlauch mühelos aufrollen und kann ordentlich und schonend gelagert werden, ohne Knicke oder lästige Verwicklungen. Das Produkt punktet außerdem durch seine kompakte Bauweise, den ergonomischen Griff für einen bequemen Transport und die hohe Standfestigkeit durch einen tiefgelagerten Schwerpunkt. Zudem ist das Produkt UV- wie auch frostsicher. Kärcher Schlauchaufbewahrungen zeichnen sich durch eine hohe Robustheit und Langlebigkeit aus und haben 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchträger wird fertig montiert geliefert.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Faltbare Handkurbel
- Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Kompakte Abmessung
- Gute Verstaubarkeit
Sofort einsatzbereit
- Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
- Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|10
|Schlauchdurchmesser (mm)
|13
|Schlauchkapazität (m)
|max. 30 (1/2") / max. 20 (5/8") / max. 15 (3/4")
|Berstdruck (bar)
|24
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|1,8
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|4
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|300 x 475 x 350
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
- Spritze: 1 Stück
- Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 10 m
Ausstattung
- Set
- Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
- Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- KHD 3
- KHP 4
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen
Zubehör
HR 2.10 Set Ersatzteile
KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE
Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.
HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE
Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.
PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE
Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.