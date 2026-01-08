HR 3

Ein Schlauchträger – zwei Funktionen: Der HR 3 dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten. So geht flexible Bewässerung.

Praktische Wandhalterung trifft auf mobilen Einsatz: Dieser Schlauchträger dient sowohl zur Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand mit der beiliegenden Wandhalterung als auch zum mobilen Einsatz im Garten. Der HR 3 ist einfach von der Halterung abnehmbar und dank des ergonomischen Griffs angenehm zu tragen. Mit Hilfe der freilaufenden Handkurbel lässt sich der Gartenschlauch mühelos aufrollen und kann ordentlich und schonend gelagert werden, ohne Knicke oder lästige Verwicklungen. Das Produkt punktet außerdem durch seine kompakte Bauweise und die hohe Standfestigkeit durch einen tiefgelagerten Schwerpunkt. Die Schlauchtrommel ist fertig montiert und sofort einsatzbereit. Zudem ist das Produkt UV- wie auch frostsicher und somit langlebig und unempfindlich im täglichen Gebrauch. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. 

Merkmale und Vorteile
Aufbewahrung des Schlauchs an der Wand wie auch zum mobilen Einsatz in Ihrem Garten.
Einfache und schnelle Montage der praktischen Aufbewahrung.
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Kompakte Abmessung
  • Gute Verstaubarkeit
Sofort einsatzbereit
  • Bewässerungszubehör im Lieferumfang enthalten.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchkapazität (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Schraubenabstand für Wandmontage (mm) 160
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 3,1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Ausstattung

  • Wandhalterung inkl. Schrauben und Dübel
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Kleine bis mittelgroße Flächen
