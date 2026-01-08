HT 3.20 Set
Der Schlauchwagen mit Spritzenhalterung begeistert mit extra breitem Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, höhenverstellbarem Griff, 20 m Gartenschlauch und Bewässerungszubehören.
Der stabile und robuste Schlauchwagen ermöglicht eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs und ist sehr komfortabel in der Handhabung. Durch die ergonomische Kurbel lässt sich der Schlauch zuverlässig aufrollen. Außerdem punktet der Schlauchwagen durch einen extra breiten Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, UV- wie auch Frostsicherheit und eine praktische Spritzenhalterung am Handgriff. Das Set ist komplett mit 20 Meter Schlauch und mit Kärcher Bewässerungszubehör und Spritze ausgestattet. Dank der innovativen Schnellspanner kann der teleskopierbare Handgriff komfortabel auf die passende Höhe eingestellt oder auch komplett nach unten verschoben werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Herstellergarantie. Der Schlauchwagen wird fertig montiert geliefert.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Hohe Stabilität und StandfestigkeitDank extra breitem Standfuß und tiefem Schwerpunkt der Schlauchtrommel.
Praktische SpritzenhalterungSpritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren HandgriffsPlatzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Rutschfester, ergonomischer Griff
- Komfortabler Handgriff für eine leichte Handhabung.
Faltbare Handkurbel
- Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
- Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Nachtropfstopp
- Kein auslaufendes Wasser nach Gebrauch.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|20
|Schlauchdurchmesser (mm)
|13
|Schlauchkapazität (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Berstdruck (bar)
|24
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|3,2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|7,9
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 3 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G 3/4-Hahnanschluss mit G 1/2-Reduzierstück: 1 Stück
- Spritze: 1 Stück
- Schlauch PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Ausstattung
- Set
- Spritzenhalterung
- Sprühbild: Kegelstrahl
- Sprühbild: Punktstrahl
Kompatible Geräte

- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartenbewässerung
- Mittelgroße bis große Flächen
Zubehör
HT 3.20 Set Ersatzteile
KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE
Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.
HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE
Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.
PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE
Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.