HT 3

Beweglich und stabil: Der Schlauchwagen für mittlere Gärten punktet mit extra breitem Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit und höhenverstellbarem Griff. Inklusive Spritzenhalterung.

Der stabile und robuste Schlauchwagen ermöglicht eine platzsparende Aufbewahrung des Gartenschlauchs und ist sehr komfortabel in der Handhabung. Durch die ergonomische Kurbel lässt sich der Schlauch zuverlässig aufrollen. Außerdem punktet der Schlauchwagen durch einen extra breiten Standfuß für höchste Standsicherheit, UV- wie auch Frostsicherheit und eine praktische Spritzenhalterung am Handgriff. Dank der innovativen Schnellspanner kann der teleskopierbare Handgriff komfortabel auf die passende Höhe eingestellt oder auch komplett nach unten verschoben werden. Kärcher bietet 5 Jahre Garantie. Der Schlauchwagen wird fertig montiert geliefert.

Merkmale und Vorteile
HT 3: Hohe Stabilität und Standfestigkeit
Hohe Stabilität und Standfestigkeit
Dank extra breitem Standfuß und tiefem Schwerpunkt der Schlauchtrommel.
HT 3: Praktische Spritzenhalterung
Praktische Spritzenhalterung
Spritzen und Gießstäbe können praktisch an die Wandhalterung gehängt und komfortabel verstaut werden.
HT 3: Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren Handgriffs
Schnellspanner zur Fixierung des telekopierbaren Handgriffs
Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Rutschfester, ergonomischer Griff
  • Komfortabler Handgriff für eine leichte Handhabung.
Faltbare Handkurbel
  • Platzsparende Aufbewahrung.
Abgewinkelter Schlauchanschluss
  • Verhindert Verdrehen und Knicken des Schlauchs für maximalen Wasserdurchfluss.
Nachtropfstopp
  • Kein auslaufendes Wasser nach Gebrauch.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Schlauchkapazität (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 3,2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,5
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Ausstattung

  • Spritzenhalterung
HT 3
HT 3
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartenbewässerung
  • Mittelgroße bis große Flächen
Zubehör
HT 3 Ersatzteile

KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE

Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.


HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE

Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.


PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE

Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.