Reinigungsset für Fassaden und Glasflächen

Set bestehend aus dem Teleskopstrahlrohr TLA 4 und dem Fassaden- und Glas-Reinigungsaufsatz. Für die einfache Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Objekte wie Hausfassaden oder Wintergärten.

Mit dem Teleskopstrahlrohr lassen sich auch schwer erreichbare Stellen, wie unter anderem Fassaden, schnell und mühelos reinigen. Das um 180 Grad verstellbare Gelenk ist ein weiterer Vorteil und ermöglicht unter anderem auch die Reinigung von Wintergärten, schrägen Dächern und Carports. Durch den Betrieb zusammen mit dem Fassaden- und Glas-Reinigungsaufsatz werden jegliche schwer erreichbare Stellen gleichmäßig und effektiv gereinigt: Die 4 verbauten Hochdruckdüsen beseitigen hartnäckige Verschmutzungen auf diversen Oberflächen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Reinigungsset für Fassaden und Glasflächen: Verstellbares Gelenk
Verstellbares Gelenk
Flexible Anwendungsmöglichkeiten
Reinigungsset für Fassaden und Glasflächen: Komfortable Teleskopierung
Komfortable Teleskopierung
Die Rohre lassen sich einfach und bequem mittels Knopfdruck herausziehen.
Reinigungsset für Fassaden und Glasflächen: Inklusive Fassaden- und Glas-Reinigungsaufsatz
Inklusive Fassaden- und Glas-Reinigungsaufsatz
Für die gleichmäßige und effektive Reinigung von schwer erreichbaren Stellen.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 3,4
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 4,6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 3780 x 338 x 223
Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fassade
  • Wintergärten
  • Überdachungen (z.B. Carports)
  • Fenster- und Glasflächen
Zubehör
