Equipped with a robust base body with a durable nickel coating, the innovative DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance is also suitable for high-pressure cleaning with aggressive detergents. Suitable for Kärcher pressure washers with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h, the foam lance allows the user to switch directly to the high-pressure jet. What's more, the lance has a two-litre, ergonomic and sturdy container for detergent with additional handhold on the neck and a generously sized filling opening. Moreover, the spray angle of the DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted and the precise dosing of the detergent is completed in three stages, exactly as required. An integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to detergent dosing.