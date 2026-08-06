VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802, 20l
Alkaline rim cleaner, highly concentrated, high foam and particularly gentle on materials. Extreme cleaning power for very dirty light alloy and steel rims.
Developed for use in vehicle wash systems such as CW 5 Klean!Star iQ and self-service washing stations, the highly concentrated, alkaline rim cleaner VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802 is highly effective in removing stubborn dirt from car rims made of light alloy or steel. The cleaner from the Klear!Line series by Kärcher also has high-foam properties – the increased contact time ideally supports the removal of brake dust, tyre wear, limescale and residues of road salt, even with non-contact cleaning. It is particularly gentle on the material and does not attack the rims themselves or uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches. Furthermore, the cleaning foam impresses with a yield of up to 500 vehicles per litre and is more than 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants in accordance with EEC 648/2004.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
Product
- Highly effective rim cleaner
- Reliably removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt residues and limescale stains
- Gentle on materials
- Does not attack uncoated concrete floors and steel drive-up ramps
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- More than 90% biodegradable
- NTA free
- Highly concentrated
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Wheel rim cleaning