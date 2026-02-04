Red Carpet Enzyme Deodorizer, 1gal

Professional level deodorizer that contains a premium blend of enzymes to break down odors and the source of odors associated with feces, urine, vomit, sweat, and pet scents. These enzymes are supported by a powerful blend of cleaning agents and topped off with a light, citrus, fresh scent. Ideal for professional and industrial use settings.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 4 x 1
pH 8.45
Color Cloudy Light Straw
Scent Fresh Lemon