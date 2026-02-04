Red Carpet Enzyme Deodorizer, 1gal
Professional level deodorizer that contains a premium blend of enzymes to break down odors and the source of odors associated with feces, urine, vomit, sweat, and pet scents. These enzymes are supported by a powerful blend of cleaning agents and topped off with a light, citrus, fresh scent. Ideal for professional and industrial use settings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|8.45
|Color
|Cloudy Light Straw
|Scent
|Fresh Lemon
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet