Red Carpet Expert All-In-One Carpet Cleaner, 1gal
Concentrated detergent provides everything you need in one convenient formula. Clean carpets, remove spots, and deodorize all in one step. (4 x 1-gal)
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|8.8
|Color
|Blue
|Scent
|Fresh
|Foaming
|Low
|Weight (lb)
|36
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|13 x 13 x 13
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet