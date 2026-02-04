Red Carpet Expert All-In-One Carpet Cleaner, 1gal

Concentrated detergent provides everything you need in one convenient formula. Clean carpets, remove spots, and deodorize all in one step. (4 x 1-gal)

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 4 x 1
pH 8.8
Color Blue
Scent Fresh
Foaming Low
Weight (lb) 36
Dimensions, packaged (in) 13 x 13 x 13