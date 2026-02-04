Red Carpet Liquid Defoamer, 1gal

Red Carpet Liquid Defoamer contains a unique blend of foam-reducing agents that instantly decrease foam levels in hoses and waste tanks. Use when cleaning fibers with high levels of detergent residue from previous cleanings or to pick up detergent spills. Convenient liquid formula simplifies application. Controlling foam in your equipment helps to preserve operating efficiencies and protects pumps and blowers against potential damage.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 4 x 1
pH 6.5
Color Opaque White
Scent None