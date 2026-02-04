Red Carpet Liquid Defoamer, 1gal
Red Carpet Liquid Defoamer offers a unique blend of foam-reducing agents that instantly decreases foam levels in hoses and waste tanks. (4 x 1-gal)
Red Carpet Liquid Defoamer contains a unique blend of foam-reducing agents that instantly decrease foam levels in hoses and waste tanks. Use when cleaning fibers with high levels of detergent residue from previous cleanings or to pick up detergent spills. Convenient liquid formula simplifies application. Controlling foam in your equipment helps to preserve operating efficiencies and protects pumps and blowers against potential damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|6.5
|Color
|Opaque White
|Scent
|None
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet