Red Carpet Odor Neutralizer, 1gal
Professional strength deodorizer. Can be used on small to large clean-up incidents. Mild pH enables use on carpets, hard surfaces, walls and other textiles. Suitable for restoration and remediation efforts. Leaves a crisp, clean, floral scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|7.64
|Color
|Clear Light Red
|Scent
|Floral
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet