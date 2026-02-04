Red Carpet Odor Neutralizer, 1gal

Professional strength deodorizer. Can be used on small to large clean-up incidents. Mild pH enables use on carpets, hard surfaces, walls and other textiles. Suitable for restoration and remediation efforts. Leaves a crisp, clean, floral scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 4 x 1
pH 7.64
Color Clear Light Red
Scent Floral