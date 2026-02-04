Red Carpet Pro Spotter, 1qt
Professional ready-to-use all-purpose water-based spotting agent is specifically formulated for safety and ease of use, and can be used on almost all synthetic and natural fiber carpets, area rugs, upholstery, and fine fabrics. The gentle but powerful mixture of cleaning ingredients remove a wide variety of common spots and spills found in residential and professional cleaning environments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (qt)
|12 x 1
|pH
|7.5
|Color
|Clear Colorless
|Scent
|Floral
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet