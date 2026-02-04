Red Carpet Pro Spotter, 1qt

Professional ready-to-use all-purpose water-based spotting agent. Can be used on almost all synthetic and natural fiber carpets, area rugs, upholstery, and fine fabrics. (12 x 1-qt)

Professional ready-to-use all-purpose water-based spotting agent is specifically formulated for safety and ease of use, and can be used on almost all synthetic and natural fiber carpets, area rugs, upholstery, and fine fabrics. The gentle but powerful mixture of cleaning ingredients remove a wide variety of common spots and spills found in residential and professional cleaning environments.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (qt) 12 x 1
pH 7.5
Color Clear Colorless
Scent Floral