Professional multi-purpose acidic extraction rinse. Features premium-grade ingredients that emulsify and remove soils and pre-spray residues that others leave behind, while safe organic acids neutralize alkalinity and leave fibers bright and luxuriously soft to the touch while inhibiting bleeding, dye migration, browning and soil wicking. Use it to stabilize dyes on most fabrics, area rugs and other textiles. Suitable for use with portable or truck mount extraction equipment. Also effective as a urine neutralizer: Apply as a post-mist or use as part of a deep saturation and sub-extraction decontamination process. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.