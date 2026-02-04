Professional pre-spray formulated with a gentle but powerful blend of solvents, surfactants, and other specialty materials. Designed to outperform all other fine fabric cleaning products in the industry. Allowing for maximum cleaning power at a mild pH. The first step in the hot water extraction two-step cleaning process. Extract using Red Carpet Extraction Cleaner or Red Carpet Super Conditioning Rinse. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.