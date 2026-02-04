Red Carpet Super Pre-Spray, 1gal
Professional pre-spray formulated with a gentle but powerful blend of solvents, surfactants, and other specialty materials. Designed to outperform all other fine fabric cleaning products in the industry. Allowing for maximum cleaning power at a mild pH. The first step in the hot water extraction two-step cleaning process. Extract using Red Carpet Extraction Cleaner or Red Carpet Super Conditioning Rinse. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|9.9
|Color
|Clear Green-Blue
|Scent
|Citrus
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet