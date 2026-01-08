Schlauch PrimoFlex® 3/4" - 25 m

PrimoFlex® Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch (3/4"). 25 m lang. Mit druckfester, gewebter Armierung. Gesundheitlich unbedenklich. Berstdruck: 24 bar. Hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C.

Der PrimoFlex® Qualitäts-Schlauch mit einem Durchmesser von 3/4" und einer Länge von 25 m eignet sich ideal zur Bewässerung kleiner bis großer Flächen und Gärten. Der 3-lagige Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), kadmium-, barium- und bleifrei - und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Schlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Auf diesen Gartenschlauch gewähren wir 12 Jahre Garantie. Die Gartenschläuche der Kärcher Bewässerungslinie präsentieren sich äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Die Vorteile liegen auf der Hand: Lange Lebensdauer und einfache Handhabung. Denn Bewässern mit Kärcher ist Bewässerung mit Köpfchen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
12 Jahre Garantie
  • Garantiert Langlebigkeit
3 Lagen
  • Knickfest.
Berstdruck 24 bar
  • Garantiert Robustheit.
Handlicher Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung
  • Für eine leichte Handhabung.
Hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C
  • Garantiert Robustheit.
Kadmium-, barium und bleifrei
  • Gesundheitlich und umweltfreundlich
Lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch
  • Garantiert Langlebigkeit
Phthalatfreier (< 0,1 %) Qualitäts-Gartenschlauch
  • Gesundheitlich und umweltfreundlich
Wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht
  • Garantierte Robustheit und Langlebigkeit.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Durchmesser 3/4″
Schlauchlänge (m) 25
Farbe Gelb
Gewicht (kg) 5,4
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 380 x 380 x 155
