Hochdruckschlauch Longlife, 20 m, DN 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss
20 m Hochdruckschlauch (DN 8) für Drücke bis 400 bar. Mit AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss und 2-facher Stahleinlage. EASY!Lock-Handverschraubung auf der anderen Seite des Schlauchs.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Nennweite ( )
|DN 8
|Temperatur (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. Druck (bar)
|400
|Länge (m)
|20
|Anschlussgewinde
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|6.1
Kompatible Geräte
- Anbausatz Schlauchtrommel für HD-Superklasse, 20 m
- Automatische Schlauchtrommel Edelstahl / Kunststoff, 20 m
- Automatische Schlauchtrommel, Edelstahl inkl. Schwenkhalter, 20 m
- Automatische Schlauchtrommel, Stahl pulverbeschichtet / Kunststoff, 20 m
- Automatische Schlauchtrommel, basaltgrau lackiert, 20 m
- Automatische Schlauchtrommel, lackiert, 20 m
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus