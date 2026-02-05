SH 3 suction hose
3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
The suction hose is suitable for all K 1 to K 7 Kärcher pressure washers and enables water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers to be sucked up.
Features and benefits
Simply for suction
- Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 60
Compatible machines
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.