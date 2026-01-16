For high-performance watering: the 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" quality garden hose – ideal for watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces. Produced using high-quality and multi-layered woven material with an improved feel: the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also sits notably more comfortably in the hand, is ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for a constant water flow. Even temperatures ranging from -20 to +60 °C are no obstacle for the quality hose. It has a bursting pressure of 40 bar. What's more, the durable hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, making it completely safe. We guarantee a 15-year warranty for this garden hose.