Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m

Quality garden hose from Kärcher: the new 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" garden hose. Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for constant water flow. Bursting pressure 40 bar.

For high-performance watering: the 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" quality garden hose – ideal for watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces. Produced using high-quality and multi-layered woven material with an improved feel: the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also sits notably more comfortably in the hand, is ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for a constant water flow. Even temperatures ranging from -20 to +60 °C are no obstacle for the quality hose. It has a bursting pressure of 40 bar. What's more, the durable hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, making it completely safe. We guarantee a 15-year warranty for this garden hose.

Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
  • Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
25 metres
  • For watering medium-sized to large surfaces and gardens.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 40 bar
  • Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
  • For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
  • Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
  • For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
  • Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
  • Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 5/8″
Hose length (m) 25
Colour black
Weight (kg) 4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 360 x 115
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment