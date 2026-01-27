PrimoFlex® hose 5/8" - 15 m

15 m long, temperature-resistant and contains no substances that are harmful to human health: The flexible PrimoFlex® garden hose (5/8") with pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh and a bursting pressure of 22 bar.

The PrimoFlex® quality hose by Kärcher, with a diameter of 5/8" and a length of 15 metres, guarantees a long lifetime, is very easy to handle and is suitable for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The material is ideally protected thanks to the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer and the opaque middle layer prevents any algae formation inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 22 bar. The water hose is also extremely temperature-resistant from 0 to +40 °C. We provide a 12-year warranty for this flexible garden hose. All garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks.

Features and benefits
12-year guarantee
  • Durability.
Three layers
  • Resistant to kinks.
Bursting pressure 22 bar
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
  • For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 5/8″
Hose length (m) 15
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 370 x 100
PrimoFlex® hose 5/8" - 15 m
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment