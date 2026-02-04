Red Carpet Extraction Cleaner, 1gal
Professional liquid extraction agent for residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning. Encapsulates soils and flushes pre-spray clean. (4 x 1-gal)
Professional liquid extraction agent for residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning. Encapsulates soils and flushes pre-spray clean for maximum soil removal with minimal residues. Can be used for one-step or two-step hot water extraction cleaning processes. Works well with truck mounts and portable extraction units. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|11.46
|Color
|Clear Bright Blue
|Scent
|Citrus
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet