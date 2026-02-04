Red Carpet Extraction Cleaner, 1gal

Professional liquid extraction agent for residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning. Encapsulates soils and flushes pre-spray clean. (4 x 1-gal)

Professional liquid extraction agent for residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning. Encapsulates soils and flushes pre-spray clean for maximum soil removal with minimal residues. Can be used for one-step or two-step hot water extraction cleaning processes. Works well with truck mounts and portable extraction units. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (gal) 4 x 1
pH 11.46
Color Clear Bright Blue
Scent Citrus