Professional strength Wool & Natural Fiber Cleaner has a neutral pH and and is built with gentle cleansers. This shampoo is safe to use on cotton, wool and synthetic fibers. Creates a dense low level foam that quickly suspends deeply embedded soils for easy removal. Balanced blend of cleaning agents for effective cleaning of diverse soil types. Highly versatile. Can be used as a pre-spray/extraction cleaner with portable or truck mount extraction equipment. Can be used on upholstery and fabric coverings. Suitable for tub and tank wash applications. Safe on stain resistant carpeting. Wool Safe Approved. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.