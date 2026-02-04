Red Carpet Wool & Natural Fiber Cleaner, 1gal
Professional strength Wool & Natural Fiber Cleaner has a neutral pH and and is built with gentle cleansers. This shampoo is safe to use on cotton, wool and synthetic fibers. Creates a dense low level foam that quickly suspends deeply embedded soils for easy removal. Balanced blend of cleaning agents for effective cleaning of diverse soil types. Highly versatile. Can be used as a pre-spray/extraction cleaner with portable or truck mount extraction equipment. Can be used on upholstery and fabric coverings. Suitable for tub and tank wash applications. Safe on stain resistant carpeting. Wool Safe Approved. Pleasant, fresh, citrus scent. Concentrated.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|pH
|8.03
|Color
|Clear Slate Blue
|Scent
|Fresh Citrus
Compatible machines
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 AGM + OBC + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 225 Ah + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OAA
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + 234 AGM + OBC
- Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
- Clipper™ 12
- Commodore™ DUO + 130 Ah Wet
- Commodore™ DUO + 225 Ah Wet