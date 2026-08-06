High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

20 m high-pressure hose (ID 8), for up to 400 bar pressure. With AVS hose reel connection and double steel reinforcement. EASY!Lock hand screw connection at other end of the hose.

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,1
High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection