High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
20 m high-pressure hose (ID 8), for up to 400 bar pressure. With AVS hose reel connection and double steel reinforcement. EASY!Lock hand screw connection at other end of the hose.
20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|20
|Connection thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,1
Compatible machines
- Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m
- Automatic hose reel, powder-coated steel / plastic, 20 m
- Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m
- Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 St