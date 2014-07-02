Vario joint
Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.
Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
- Significant work relief.
Vario Joint
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Flexibly rotatable through 180°
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|214 x 47 x 84
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
Application areas
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Conservatories
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Vehicles