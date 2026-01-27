The HBX 2.10 Hose Box is the ideal solution for watering plants on balconies, roof terraces and in small gardens or for use out and about on camping trips. The box is supplied ready-to-use, with all the necessary accessories for outdoor use included in the scope of supply. The hose can be wound up quickly and effortlessly using the folding crank handle. Plus, with the reliable anti-drip system with two Aqua Stop connectors, disconnecting is simple and splash-free. This, combined with the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose releases, ensures water marks on carpets or parquet flooring become a thing of the past. The compact proportions mean the box can be stored in the tightest of spaces indoors, for example in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, the box can be mounted on the wall. The hose box is also suitable as a supply hose for Kärcher's K 2–K 4 pressure washers.