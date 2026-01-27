HBX 2.10 Compact
Compact hose box for balconies, roof terraces, small gardens and camping holidays. Fast, convenient unwinding and winding. Ideal for space-saving storage in apartments.
The HBX 2.10 Hose Box is the ideal solution for watering plants on balconies, roof terraces and in small gardens or for use out and about on camping trips. The box is supplied ready-to-use, with all the necessary accessories for outdoor use included in the scope of supply. The hose can be wound up quickly and effortlessly using the folding crank handle. Plus, with the reliable anti-drip system with two Aqua Stop connectors, disconnecting is simple and splash-free. This, combined with the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose releases, ensures water marks on carpets or parquet flooring become a thing of the past. The compact proportions mean the box can be stored in the tightest of spaces indoors, for example in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, the box can be mounted on the wall. The hose box is also suitable as a supply hose for Kärcher's K 2–K 4 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Compact hose boxSpace-saving storage, even fits in under-sink cupboards.
Foldable crank handleReliable hose-winding and space-saving storage.
Ready to use immediatelyAll the necessary accessories for outdoor installation (nozzle, connectors, outside tap connection) are included in the scope of supply.
Intelligent stowage system for accessories and hose releases
- Prevents water marks on carpets or parquet floors.
- All accessories are securely stored on the box itself to save space.
Two hose connectors with Aqua Stop
- Easy disconnection without splashing water.
Suitable for wall-mounted installation
- Hanging points provided on the back of the housing for wall-mounted installation.
Lightweight
- Easy to transport and gentle on the back.
Multiple options for positioning the supply hose
- Prevents kinks in the hose for constant water flow and a long service life.
Solid and secure stand
- Unwinds easily, even when used on the go.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Hose capacity (m)
|10 (5/16")
|Connection hose (m)
|2 (5/16")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|80
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 360 x 387
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 2 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- 5/16" hose: 10 m
- 5/16" connection hose: 2 m
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Screws and dowels for wall mounting
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small areas
- At home
- On the go
- Mobile homes
- Tent/camping equipment