PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10Litre
Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces.
Effective in extremely low doses (from 0.125%), affordable, powerful and perfect for the Kärcher iSolar system: the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 boasts residue-free and streak-free cleaning of all solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. The cleaner, which is suitable for all levels of water hardness, is highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable. It safely and reliably removes stubborn bird droppings, pollen, soot and dust. The innovative and very gentle formula of the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 is even suitable for aluminium frames and forms an even, continuous film on the surface that prevents lime stains and improves the gliding properties of cleaning brushes – for gentle cleaning of the surface without any rinsing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|10
|pH
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|10.34
Product
- Winner of the Pulire Innovation Award 2013
- For removing stubborn and greasy dirt
- Avoidance of limescale at all water hardness levels, even without switching using water softening systems
- Residue-free, streak-free, drying cleaning
- Reduced subsequent soiling
- No damage to the solar and photovoltaic modules, as well as the glass and plastic coatings, anodised and normal aluminium frame
- Gentle surface treatment thanks to improved sliding characteristics of the cleaning brushes
- DLG-tested (Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft e.V.)
- Very high yield
- Harmless draining into the sewerage system, which is connected to the municipal sewerage treatment plant
- Easily biodegradable (in accordance with OECD Directive)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 Classic
- HD 4/10 Commercial Bundle
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 4/8 Commercial Bundle
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/20 G
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HD 9/25 Ge
- HD trailer gasoline
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 1000 BE EASY!
- HDS 1000 DE EASY!
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 5/11 U EASY!
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic with RM Kit
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Solar and photovoltaic systems