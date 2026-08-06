Battery Power 36/50
36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to show the battery level. Suitable for all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.
Why have many, when one is enough: The 36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery from Kärcher can be used in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. This saves purchasing several batteries. The battery performs consistently with its lithium-ion cells. Battery self-discharge and capacity loss due to frequent partial discharge (memory effect) are also a thing of the past. Innovative Real Time Technology with integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, charge level and battery capacity at a glance. And thanks to pleasant soft touch casing elements, the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
36 V Kärcher battery platformFor use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Powerful lithium-ion cellsThe lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Energy (Wh)
|180
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 88 x 118
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