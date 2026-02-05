With the practical car nozzle for your wet and dry vacuum cleaner, you can vacuum textile surfaces in your car, including the boot, car seats, rear seats and footwells, quickly and effortlessly. The nozzle is also suitable for vacuuming upholstered surfaces, upholstered furniture and mattresses in the home. The car nozzle can be used with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.