Extra-long crevice nozzle
Completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle. Ideal for hard-to-reach places in the car. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle is now thinner and impresses with even better handling. Hard-to-reach places in the car as well as gaps or crevices in the home can now be cleaned with greater comfort. The extra-long crevice nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
Features and benefits
Fully redesigned, thinner and extra-long crevice nozzle
For the deep cleaning of areas in the car or household which are difficult to access
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 40 x 40
Compatible machines
- KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles
- SE 4
- SE 4 N1
- SE 4 Plus
- SE 4 Plus Special
- SE 4 Select
- SE 5
- SE 5 Car
- SE 5 Upholstery
- SE 6 Signature Line
- WD 1 Classic
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18 Pet
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3 19/4/20 + FB + Nozzle
- WD 3 Battery
- WD 3 Battery Premium
- WD 3 Battery Premium Set
- WD 3 Battery Set
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 S V-15/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
- WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/4/20
- WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/6/20
- WD 3 V-15/8/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/20
- WD 3 V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-19/4/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20 Home
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
- WD 4 P S V-20/5/22
- WD 4 P V-20/5/22
- WD 4 P V-20/5/22 + Nozzle
- WD 4 S V-20/5/22
- WD 4 V-20/5/22
- WD 4-18 Dual
- WD 4-18 Dual Battery Set
- WD 4-18 S Dual
- WD 4-18 S Dual Battery Set
- WD 5 Control 25/5/22
- WD 5 Control P 25/5/22
- WD 5 Control P S 25/5/22
- WD 5 Control S 25/5/22
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop
- WD 5 P V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car
- WD 5 S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 S V-30/5/22
- WD 5 V-25/5/22
- WD 6 Control P S 30/6/35/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T Car & Pet
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T Car
- WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T
- WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T Renovation
Application areas
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Side pockets in the car