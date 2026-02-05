G 180 Q gun
The G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun for convenient, ergonomic cleaning with the pressure washer.
The G 180 Q trigger gun offers more comfort during application thanks to its improved design. Thanks to the optimised trigger gun shaft, nothing stands in the way of ergonomic cleaning. For even more efficient cleaning, detergent can be applied directly via the trigger gun if the pressure washer has a detergent inlet. The child safety lock also makes it easy to secure the gun trigger, and the convenient Quick Connect adapter makes it easy to install the high-pressure hose. The trigger gun is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rinsing nozzle directly on the trigger gun (without spray lance)
- Efficient and quick removal of dislodged dirt.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2–K 7 with Quick Connect adapter
- Perfect for subsequent upgrade and replacement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 43 x 188