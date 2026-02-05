The suction brush kit is an accessory kit consisting of two suction brushes, one with hard bristles and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces (e.g. foot mats or car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles enables gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (e.g. dashboards or centre consoles). The practical suction brush kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.