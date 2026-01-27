PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750, 10l
Low-foaming intensive deep cleaner for removing the most stubborn dirt caused by oil, grease, soot, blood or protein. Suitable for mechanical floor cleaning as well as with surface cleaners.
Versatile, low-foaming PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 suitable for use with high-pressure and surface cleaners as well as scrubber dryers. The powerful detergent was specially developed for the high demands in production and industry - in particular the food industry and commercial kitchens. It removes typical stubborn dirt and residues caused by oil, grease, soot, protein, fruit juice, wine or beer from surfaces and is also suitable for deep cleaning heavily soiled industrial floor coverings. The highly concentrated industrial cleaner can be dosed very sparingly and is therefore particularly economical to use. If necessary, it can also be used for manual cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13.7
|Weight (kg)
|11.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 190 x 230
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +R75
- B 150 R Bc PACK DOSE+SB+240Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+240AhGel+2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+240AhGel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 RI Bp
- B 260 RI Bp SB
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 300 RI Bp + SB
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp+115Ah+O51+Rinse+AF
- B 60 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 60 W Bp Pack 170Ah+D65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 60 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- BD 35/15 C Classic Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic
- BR 30/4 C
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX)
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 X Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/9 P 110V
- HD 5/11 P 240V
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 6/11-4 M Plus
- HD 6/11-4M ST Accessory Pack *UK
- HD 6/11-4M St
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/12-4 M Plus
- HD 7/12-4M ST Accessory Pack *UK
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 BE
- HDS 1000 DE
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 Classic
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 6/10 C
- HDS 6/10-4 C
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 7/10-4M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 860
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Floor cleaning
- Surface degreasing