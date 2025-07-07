Interior Cleaning: Cleanliness That Makes Rooms Worth Spending Time In

Cleaning That Doesn't Get in the Way

Cleaning operations in buildings must always be planned and implemented to ensure that building users experience as little disruption as possible. Where circumstances allow and specialist staff are available, work can be carried out during off-peak hours (i.e. early in the morning, in the evening or at night). Alternatively, daytime cleaning can still be implemented even at times of increased foot traffic. In this instance, it is important to avoid any disruptive emissions by using battery-powered appliances that are as quiet as possible as well as odorless detergents. At the same time, care must be taken to reduce hazard sources. The advantage of cleaning floors with a floor scrubber is that the floors are left dry and are ready to be walked on immediately afterwards, while cordless machines ensure that there are no tripping hazards from cables.