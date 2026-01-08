Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger
Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), G3/4-Hahnanschluss, 1 × Schlauchkupplung und 1 × Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop.
Das Schlauchset eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das Set besteht aus 10 Meter PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), einem G3/4-Hahnanschluss, einer Schlauchkupplung sowie einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop. Der 3-lagige Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Die Kärcher Gartenschläuche sind äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Kärcher gewährt 12 Jahre Garantie auf den PrimoFlex®-Schlauch.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Gartenschlauchset zur Wasserversorgung
- Alle Zubehöre für den Anschluss eines Hochdruckreinigers enthalten.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Durchmesser
|1/2″
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|10
|Farbe
|Gelb
|Gewicht (kg)
|1,2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1,3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 65
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 1 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G3/4-Hahnanschluss
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- Bewässerungsautomat WT 4
- Bewässerungsuhr WT 2
- Giessstab
- Impuls-, Kreis- und Sektorenregner PS 300
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4
- Kreisregner RS 120/2
- Kreisregner RS 130/3
- Multifunktions- und Flächenregner MS 100, 6-fach
- Multifunktions-Spritzpistole
- Rechteckregner OS 3.220
- Regulierspritze
- Spritze
- Spritzpistole
- Sprühregner CS 90 Spike
- Sprühregner CS 90 Vario
Anwendungsgebiete
- Wasserversorgung von Geräten
- Gartenbewässerung
- Pflanzenbewässerung