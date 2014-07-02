Plastic cleaner 3-in-1, 1Litre
Powerful plastic cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a colour and material protection formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Powerful plastic cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a colour and material protection formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|1
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|6
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.008
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.169
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
- FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam Nozzle + Ultra Foam Cleaner
- FJ 24 foam jet
- FJ 3 foam jet
- FJ 6 foam nozzle
- Foam nozzle FJ 3
- K 2 HR
- K 2 HR Deck
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 HR
- K 3 HR Car & Deck
- K 3 HR Deck
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Window frames
- Plastic panels