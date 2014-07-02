Adaptateur pour tuyau d’arrosage
Adaptateur pour tuyau d’arrosage : permet de raccorder directement toutes les brosses Kärcher aux tuyaux d’arrosage avec système de raccord rapide.
L’adaptateur pour tuyau d’arrosage permet de raccorder directement toutes les brosses Kärcher aux tuyaux d’arrosage avec système de raccord rapide. Le contrôle et l’arrêt de l’eau se font directement sur l’adaptateur.
Caractéristiques et avantages
Système de raccord rapide (Quick Connect)
- Raccord rapide de toutes les brosses Kärcher aux tuyaux d'arrosage
Contrôle et arrêt de l'eau directement à l'adaptateur
- Utilisation pratique
Adaptateur pour tuyau d'arrosage
- Facile à utiliser
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Couleur
|noir
|Poids (kg)
|0.1
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|112 x 39 x 39
Appareils compatibles
