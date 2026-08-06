High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7