Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread and four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|16
|Nozzle size ( )
|65
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"
Compatible machines
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S