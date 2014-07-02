Plastic cleaner RM 625, 5l

For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 260
Application areas
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Plastic
