Plastic cleaner RM 625, 5l
For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 150 x 260
Compatible machines
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini
- Spray bottle
Application areas
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Plastic