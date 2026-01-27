HR 3
One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3 is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. This is what flexible watering looks like.
Practical wall bracket meets mobile use: this hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall with the enclosed wall bracket and for mobile use in the garden. The HR 3 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The product is also UV and frost-resistant, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 function: wall-mounted and mobile hose reel in oneStorage of the hose on the wall as well as for mobile use in your garden.
Wall mountSimple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Foldable crank handleCompact storage.
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|160
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Equipment
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas