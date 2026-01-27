HT 2
The mobile and stable hose trolley impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability. A compact model with a height-adjustable handle for small gardens.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Foldable crank handleCompact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 475 x 840
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas