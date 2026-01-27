HT 3
Mobile and stable: The hose trolley for medium-sized gardens scores points with its extra-wide base for maximum stability and its height-adjustable handle. Includes nozzle holder.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability, UV and frost resistance and a handy nozzle holder on the handle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Practical nozzle holderNozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Nozzle holder
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas