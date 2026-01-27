HT 4
Everything under control: the hose trolley scores points with its robust hose reel, extra-wide base for maximum stability, precise hose guide and height-adjustable handle.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably and evenly rolled up using the ergonomic crank and sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Hose guideFor easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handleCompact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Hose guide
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas