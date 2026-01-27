Robust and stable at the same time: The hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. Thanks to the robust metal reel, even the heaviest loads are no problem. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability and UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be pushed all the way down. Above all, pushing it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.