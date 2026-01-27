HT 5 M
The mobile and stable hose trolley impresses with a robust metal hose reel, extra-wide base, precise hose guide and height-adjustable handle.
Robust and stable at the same time: The hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. Thanks to the robust metal reel, even the heaviest loads are no problem. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability and UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be pushed all the way down. Above all, pushing it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Hose guideFor easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Metal reelGuaranteed robustness and durability.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handle
- Compact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose capacity (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|45
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas