HT 6 M
The mobile and stable hose trolley scores points with a robust metal hose reel and an extra-wide base, as well as precise hose guides and a height-adjustable handle.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The robust metal reel can withstand even the toughest garden conditions. It also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability of the hose trolley, UV and frost resistance and a handy nozzle holder on the handle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
High stability and sturdinessThanks to the extra wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel.
Hose guideFor easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Metal reelGuaranteed robustness and durability.
Practical nozzle holder
- Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Quick-release lever for securing the telescopic handle
- Compact storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Foldable crank handle
- Compact storage.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Fixation of hose ends
- No leaking water after use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|100 (1/2") / 80 (5/8") / 50 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
- Nozzle holder
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas